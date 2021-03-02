PRA collects over Rs10b

LAHORE:Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has collected Rs10.1 billion taxes during the month of February 2021 achieving a new target of highest tax collection in this month as compared to the previous year Rs9.2 billion tax collection.

According to provisional collection figures released by a spokesperson for the PRA, for the first time the Authority has crossed Rs10 billion mark in February. The PRA total collection for the first eight months of the financial year 2020-21 is Rs96.3 billion as compared to Rs71.5 billion in corresponding period of the last financial year.

The spokesperson hoped that the collection was expected to improve further once the figures were finalised. This growth reflects that the economy is doing well despite the second wave of COVID-19. As the financial year draws to a close, the collection is likely to improve further as the economy continues to bounce back from the effects of the pandemic, he added. The PRA spokesperson said that based on the current figures, the Authority expected to collect Rs140 billion in 2020-21 against the assigned target of Rs125 billion.

Officers visit: The training officers of 48th Common visited Punjab Home Department on Monday. An introductory session was held under the chairmanship of Special Secretary Home Salman Ghani.

Additional Secretary Chinese Security, Additional Secretary Public Safety Wing Neelam Afzal, Deputy Secretary Internal Security Dr Ahsan Munir Bhatti, Deputy Secretary General Azam Khan, Section Officer Saleem and Manager MIS were also present on the occasion. Special Secretary Home Salman Ghani briefed the officers in detail about all the sections of the Home Department.

He said the Home Department has internal security, prisons, police, public safety and Chinese security wing sections. He said that at present there are a total of 50854 prisoners in 43 jails of Punjab. In addition, the Chinese security wing is working on Chinese security and currently has 1,032 Chinese security personnel. Ghani also gave a briefing on Punjab Forensic Science Agency and Training Lab which played an important role in controlling crime. He said that Rescue 1122, Punjab Forensic Science Agency, Prisons Department, Child Protection Bureau, Civil Defense, Probation and Payroll, Charity Commission Act are all affiliated to the Home Department.

On the occasion, the training officers of 48th Common thanked the officers of Home Department. Salman Ghani presented a commemorative shield to the director of the academy on behalf of the Punjab Home Department.