Corona kills 13 more in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 13 more corona patients died and 705 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued on Monday, the toll of fatalities reached 5,363, while confirmed cases became 172,054 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 16,777 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,310,924 in the province. After 5,363 fatalities and recovery of a total of 161,469 patients, including 472 recoveries in the last 24 hours.