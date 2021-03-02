Zimbabwe’s VP resigns

HARARE: Zimbabwe´s Vice President Kembo Mohadi resigned on Monday in the face of sexual misconduct allegations, apologising for tasks he "failed to do well".

Local news outlets have since late last month been awash with audio recordings of phone conversations allegedly of Mohadi soliciting sex from several women, including a subordinate in his office. First published by online publication ZimLive, the clips included one where a man can be heard scheduling to meet for sex at his office.