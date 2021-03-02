close
Tue Mar 02, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
March 2, 2021

Hundreds nominated for Peace Prize

World

AFP
March 2, 2021

OSLO: More than 300 people have been nominated for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, the Nobel Institute announced on Monday, with climate activist Greta Thunberg and ex-US president Donald Trump among them.

The total of 329 falls short of the record set in 2016, when the institute was faced with 376 nominations. The names of nominees are kept secret for at least 50 years, but sponsors -- who include politicians, former laureates and university professors -- may choose to make their choices public.

Latest News

More From World