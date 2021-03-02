Afzal elected Sindh Softball Association chairman

KARACHI: Afzal Zaidi has been elected as the chairman of Sindh Softball Association's new body, which has been elected for the next four years. Waseem Hashmi has been elected as the president.

According to information shared by SSA, all office-bearers have been elected unopposed, including Saleem Rajput (Patron-in-Chief), Mohammed Ali Shah (Patron), Afzal and Waseem.

The other officials elected are Dr Farhan Essa (Vice Chairman), Aliya Ahmed (Chairperson) Women Wing, Asif Azeem (Senior Vice President), Amin Merchant, Pervez Ahmed Shaikh, Mohammed Nasir and Salma Khan (Vice Presidents), Zeeshan Merchant (General Secretary), Shahid Aftab (Joint Secretary), Murad Hussain (Secretary Finance), Nigar Mangi and Shagufta Kazmi (Associate Secretaries).