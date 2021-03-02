close
Tue Mar 02, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
P
PPI
March 2, 2021

Afzal elected Sindh Softball Association chairman

Sports

P
PPI
March 2, 2021

KARACHI: Afzal Zaidi has been elected as the chairman of Sindh Softball Association's new body, which has been elected for the next four years. Waseem Hashmi has been elected as the president.

According to information shared by SSA, all office-bearers have been elected unopposed, including Saleem Rajput (Patron-in-Chief), Mohammed Ali Shah (Patron), Afzal and Waseem.

The other officials elected are Dr Farhan Essa (Vice Chairman), Aliya Ahmed (Chairperson) Women Wing, Asif Azeem (Senior Vice President), Amin Merchant, Pervez Ahmed Shaikh, Mohammed Nasir and Salma Khan (Vice Presidents), Zeeshan Merchant (General Secretary), Shahid Aftab (Joint Secretary), Murad Hussain (Secretary Finance), Nigar Mangi and Shagufta Kazmi (Associate Secretaries).

Latest News

More From Sports