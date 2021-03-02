‘Govt cuts SOEs losses by half ’

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday claimed in the National Assembly that it has reduced the losses of the state-owned enterprises (SoEs) by a massive Rs143 billion, compared to the losses of Rs 287 billion, which the previous government had left in its last year 2017/18.

In response to a question by an opposition senator, Zain Qureshi, parliamentary secretary for Finance, told the House that it was due to prudent policies of the government that at the end of the year 2018/19, the losses of SoEs stood at Rs143 billion.

Zain said that SoEs were in a sizeable profit, but due to the policies of the previous governments, they ended up in huge losses. The losses piled up to Rs191 billion in 2016/17 and jumped to Rs287 billion in 2017/18.

In a written response, the Finance Ministry said that the government had reconstituted the board of SoEs and appointed new CEOs, especially in PIA, Railways, and DISCOs. The ministry added sectoral reforms were being undertaken, especially in the power sector and losses have been reduced. The PIA and Railways restructuring is being done and a loss-making Pakistan Steel Mills is under an active privatisation programme.