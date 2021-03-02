close
Tue Mar 02, 2021
Our Correspondent
March 2, 2021

Gold prices up Rs50/tola

Our Correspondent
March 2, 2021

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market rose Rs50/tola to Rs108,250/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Monday. Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold raised Rs43 to Rs92,807, it added. In the international market too, bullion rates increased $9 to $1,743/ounce. However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,380/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,183.12, it added.

