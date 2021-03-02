SMEDA calls for budget proposals

LAHORE: Participants of a three-day pre-budget consultative session conducted by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) have demanded simplification and relaxation in taxes with an added access to finance for the SME sector.

The session conducted online, and presided over by SMEDA CEO Hashim Raza, was attended by a large number of participants from chambers of commerce and industry and trade associations of Lahore, Sialkot, Karachi, Dadu, Peshawar, Chakwal, Jehlum, Sahiwal, Mirpurkhas, Mardan, and Kohat.

During the three day session, participants proposed to introduce measures for simplification of taxation procedures, relaxation of custom duties and tariffs, facilitation for improving SMEs’ access to finance, infrastructure development, and removing tax anomalies among and double taxation at provincial level.