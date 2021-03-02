Eurobond, sukuks tax exempted

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has exempted tax on income arising out from Eurobonds and sukuks issued by the government. The FBR on Monday issued two SROs 268 and 269 (I)/2021 to make changes in the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

The exemption has been granted under the Second Schedule of the Ordinance. Under the Schedule, the government has the authority to grant tax exemption of the income derived by foreign nationals of companies.

As per the SROs, the government granted the exemption to the profit on debt income of an agency of a foreign government, a foreign national company, firm, or association of a person or any other non-resident person, on Eurobonds and international sukuks issued under the government’s medium-term note programme.

The tax rate on profit on debt varies between 15 percent and 20 percent. The tax rate is 100 percent higher in case the recipient of the profit is not on the Active Taxpayers List (ATL).