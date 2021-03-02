Rupee firm

KARACHI: The rupee ended slightly higher against the dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market on Monday, dealers said. The rupee closed at 158.04 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 158.10.

In the open market, the rupee ended at 158.30 against the dollar, up from 158.40 on Friday. Dealers said the domestic currency posted further gains against the greenback, as import payments waned.

“The demand for the hard currency remained subdued due to fewer import payments. Strong inflows from remittances and Roshan Digital Account have increased the dollar supplies in the market,” a currency dealer at a commercial bank said.

“We expect the rupee to easily trade below 158 levels per dollar in the coming sessions. The next range for the rupee could be 157.40 to 157.90.” Pakistan’s positive economic outlook could keep the rupee stable in the near-term. The International Monetary Fund and Pakistan reached a staff-level agreement on reforms that will allow the release of around $500 million in funds.