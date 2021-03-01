Attacks of Houthi militias: Yemen seeks intervention of world bodies to save lives of civilians

ISLAMABAD: Yemen has appealed to the international humanitarian organisations and their resident coordinators to shoulder their legal and moral responsibility and asked them to urgently intervene to save the lives of civilians and displaced people facing the consequences of Houthi terrorist militias’ attacks.

According to the Yemen Embassy, after the Houthi coup in September 2014, the Governorate of Marib has become a home to more than two million displaced people, who fled the brutality and oppression of the Houthi militias.

It reminded that right from the beginning of February 2021, Marib has endured the largest and fiercest Houthi offensive in which Houthis used all kinds of heavy weapons, including artillery, drone bombs and ballistic missiles and in just one night, the city was hit by 10 ballistic missiles.

The Yemen Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its extreme surprise at the silence of the international humanitarian organisations that do not hold the perpetrator accountable, while they watch and hear the risks faced by millions of civilians and displaced persons as a result of Houthi militia assaults that did not respect international humanitarian law.