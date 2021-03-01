Operation Raddul Fasaad a testimony to Pak struggle against terrorism: PUC

LAHORE: The success of Operation Raddul Fasaad is an explicit testimony to the struggle of the Pakistani nation and the security forces against terrorism.

This was crux of the speeches delivered at the Ulema-Mashaikh Convention, held here on Sunday at Alhamra under the aegis of the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC).

“We salute the martyrs and Ghazis of Operation Raddul Fasaad,” said speakers.

The ulema said the National Action Plan (NAP) should be fully implemented. The security, stability and sovereignty of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was very dear to the Muslim Ummah and Pakistan was against foreign interference in all Islamic Arab countries, added the speakers.

They said Saudi Arabia had ensured all legal requirements of justice on the issue of Khashoggi murder.

Praising Prime Minister Imran Khan, they said that being a great leader of the Muslim Ummah, the PM won the hearts of Muslims across the Islamic world by raising voice on the issues of Namoos-e-Risalat, belief in the finality of prophethood and burial of Sri Lankan Muslims.

The ulema said that solution to problems of the Muslim Ummah lied in unity and stability of the Islamic world.

They said the rights of minorities living in Pakistan would be protected at all levels. Forced conversions and forcible marriages had nothing to do with Islam and those who do so bring Islam and Muslims into disrepute.

“No person, party or group can be allowed to make hateful speech and the decision of the new examination boards for Madaris-e-Arabia is a step in the right direction,” they said.

The ulema of different schools of thought, while speaking at the Ulema-Mashaikh Convention, said reservations of ulema regarding Evacuee Properties Amendment Bill would be addressed.

The convention was attended by more than 1,000 leading religious scholars and clerics from across the country. The event was presided over by central chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, special aide to prime minister on religious harmony and Middle East.

A resolution adopted at the convention thanked the Sri Lankan government and Prime Minister Imran Khan for allowing the Sri Lankan Muslims to bury the bodies of Muslims who die of coronavirus. The ulema and mashaikhs would continue supporting every good deed of the government and hold it accountable in case of the Sharia laws.

In another resolution, adopted at the convention, the representatives of different religious and political organisations announced endorsement of stance of the government of Pakistan and the Foreign Ministry of Saudi Arabia and rejected the US intelligence report regarding Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi murder.

The convention said that Saudi Arabia had met all requirements of justice in the case of Khashoggi. Peace, security and stability of Saudi Arabia were dear to every Muslim. Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah would not accept any step against Saudi Arabia, the resolution said. The resolution also called for an immediate meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to address the growing problems of the Muslim Ummah.

Another resolution said Masajid-o-Madaris were serving Islam, Muslims and the country at large. The affiliation of Madaris with the Ministry of Education and the establishment of new examination boards for seminaries was a right decision of the government and would lead to further improvement in religious and conventional education.

Yet another resolution, adopted on the issue of Evacuee Properties Act, demanded the government address the reservations of Masajid-o-Madaris and constitute a committee, headed by speaker of the National Assembly, to play an active role in that regard.

Another resolution welcomed the decision on ceasefire at the Line of Control as a result of talks between the military leaderships of Pakistan and India.

Expressing full solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people, another resolution said that Kashmir and Palestine were the most important issues of the Muslim Ummah. The United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the world must play an effective and immediate role in resolving the Kashmir and Palestine issues.

An edict was also presented at the Ulema and Mashaikh Convention, approved from Darul Afta Pakistan regarding the coronavirus vaccine, which said that it is legal to administer corona vaccine and no baseless propaganda should be made against it.

PUC told the participants that on the direction of the Prime Minister, efforts were being made at all levels to solve the problems of ulema and mashaikh. In this regard, coordinators are being appointed to resolve issues of ulema, mashaikh and imams.

Ashrafi said the PTI government wanted to take Pakistan towards the state of Madina, adding that everyone had to work hard for a state on the pattern of Medina. He said that all issues of seminaries relating to registration, bank accounts and others would be resolved before the new academic year.

"We want to make it clear to the world that the blasphemy law is protector of human lives," he said. The blasphemy law is not being misused, and we assure all minorities that their rights under the Constitution of Pakistan will be protected. All Pakistanis have a role to play in the development and stability of Pakistan, Ashrafi said.

He said that Masajid-o-Madaris had nothing to do with any movement spreading chaos in the country. The opposition should work with the government to solve the problems of people. “We invite the political and religious parties of the opposition to come forward and play a role in transforming the country on the pattern of the state of Madina, the PUC chairman said.

“We are the protectors of Masajid-o-Madaris and we will soon give good news to ulema and mashaikh regarding the Evacuee Properties Act,” Ashrafi added.

He said a 30-member Central Committee of Interfaith Harmony Councils would be announced soon.

The convention announced that from March 1 to March 30, the country-wide ‘stability Pakistan conventions, conferences and congregations will be held on the theme of "One Nation One Destiny" with respective topics of peace, brotherhood and moderation.

Among key note clerics and religious scholars who spoke at the event were: Maulana Asad Zakaria, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Qazi Matiullah Saeedi, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Haq Nawaz Khalid, Maulana Obaidullah Gormani, Allama Tahirul Hassan, Maulana Muhammad, etc.

Others were: Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Hanif Usmani, Pir Asad Habib Shah Jamali, Maulana Muhammad Asghar Khosa, Maulana Noman Hashir, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Abubakar Sabri, Maulana Anwarul Haq Mujahid, Shabbir Yusuf Gujjar, Maulana Abdul Malik Asif, Maulana Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Aseedur Rehman Saeed, Maulana Abdul Hakim Athar, Qari Zubair Zahid, Maulana Islamuddin, Qari Muhammad Aslam Qadri, Qari Shamsul Haq, Maulana Hassan Ahmad Hussaini, Maulana Muhammad Khurshid Nomani, Maulana Fahimul Hassan Farooqi, Maulana Abdullah Haqqani, Maulana Abdullah Rashidi, Mian Rashid Munir, Maulana Asim Shad, Maulana Abdul Waheed Farooqi, Maulana Abubakar Hamza, Maulana Habibur Rehman Abid, Maulana Izharul Haq Khalid, Sahibzada Hamza Tahirul Hassan, Maulana Saadullah Ludhianvi, Maulana Anisur Rehman Baloch, Maulana Abdul Al-Rashid, Maulana Muhammad Shakeel Qasmi, Mufti Mohammad Omar Farooq, Maulana Abdul Ghaffar Shah Hijazi, Maulana Tanveer Ahmed, Maulana Mohammad Ahmed Makki, Maulana Mohammad Ashfaq Potafi, Maulana Kaleemullah Muawiyah, Maulana Azizur Rehman Muawiyah, Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi, Maulana Saadullah Shafiq, Hafiz Mohammad Tayyab Qasmi, Maulana Hussain Ahmad Darkhasti, Mufti Iqbal Usmani, Maulana Yasir Alvi, Qari Abdul Rauf, Maulana Matool Mahar, Hafiz Muhammad Talha Farooqi, Maulana Zubair Khatana, Maulana Aqeel Zubair, Qari Azizur Rehman, Maulana Atif Iqbal, who addressed the event participants.