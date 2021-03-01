Imran govt has buried country under loans: ex-minister

LAHORE: Nizam-e-Mustafa Party Chairman and former federal minister Haji Hanif Tayyeb Sunday accused Prime Minister Imran Khan government of burring the country under record foreign loans.

Addressing the media after chairing his party’s central executive committee meeting here, he said “our generations will have to pay back these loans under compound interest for long after the end of the Imran government.”

He said interest-based borrowing amounted to waging a war against Allah Almighty and His Prophet (peace be upon him). He said that its brunt would have to be borne by the entire nation for generations. He said that Imran Khan, during the previous governments, used to say that he would like to commit suicide rather than acquiring foreign loans.

He said that Imran Khan’s entire economic team had proved a fiasco, as all claims of 10 million jobs and five million houses had gone down the drain. He regretted that the country was being run by foreign nationals with doubtful loyalties.

Hanif Tayyeb said that after making hue and cry against selling of Senate votes, Imran Khan made his parliamentarians get away with the sale, purchase of votes despite having undeniable proofs. He said all those involved in sale, purchase of Senate votes should be disqualified and awarded exemplary punishment.

The Nizam-e-Mustafa Party chairman also announced results of party’s reorganisation. Mian Khalid Habib Elahi was elected new president of the party, Prof Abdul Jabbar as secretary general, Engr. Rasheed Arshad chief organiser, Fida Hussain Hashmi vice president, Suhail Akhtar Niazi as additional secretary general, Rana Irfan as deputy secretary general, and Nawaz Kharal as information secretary.