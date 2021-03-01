Tikka’s head visits Hazrat Abu Ayub model village

ISLAMABAD: Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA)’s Pakistan Head Gokhan Ummat visited Hazrat Abu Ayub Ansari Model Village, Charssada district.

This model village was constructed by Turkish welfare organization Yardimili for the flood effected people and is run by Al-Khidmat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

TIKA-Pakistan has active in the field of education health, tourism and vocational training since 2010. Gokhan Ummat hailed the Yardimili’s project of construction of 40 houses for 40 displaced families after 2010 flood.

M. Faheem Anwar, Yardimili trustee member briefed TIKA’S head about the various welfare projects of Yardimili-Pakistan. Gokhan Ummat assured TIKA’S full cooperation in the compilation of these projects. He also visited skill center, elementary school and basic health unit of the model village.

Saiful Islam, Chairman Yardimili-Pakistan and Sajid Hussain, General Coordinator, Yardimili and Tehsin Ullah, Administrator of the Village were also present during the visit. Later Saif ul Islam and M. Faheem Anwar presented traditional Shaals and caps to Gokhan Ummat and other guests.