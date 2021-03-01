RDA seals 8 illegal plazas on Chakri Road

RAWALPINDI: Under the direction of DG Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Capt (R) Abdul Sattar Issani, the Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing’s staff sealed eight illegal/unauthorised plazas in Mohra Chhappar, Hayal Dhamyal and Mohri Ghazan on Chakri Road.

The wing is actively cracking down on illegal/unauthorized commercial cum residential construction, says a press release.

The owners constructed commercial buildings without approval/NOC in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2020.

RDA spokesman said Capt (R) Issani had directed LU&BC Wing to take a strict action against encroachments and illegal/unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without fear.