RDA seals 8 illegal plazas on Chakri Road

RAWALPINDI: Under the direction of DG Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Capt (R) Abdul Sattar Issani, the Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing’s staff sealed eight illegal/unauthorised plazas in Mohra Chhappar, Hayal Dhamyal and Mohri Ghazan on Chakri Road.
The wing is actively cracking down on illegal/unauthorized commercial cum residential construction, says a press release.
The owners constructed commercial buildings without approval/NOC in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2020.
RDA spokesman said Capt (R) Issani had directed LU&BC Wing to take a strict action against encroachments and illegal/unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without fear.