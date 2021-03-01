Violation of sanctity of home protested in Bajaur

KHAR: The local people on Sunday staged a protest against the insulting attitude with locals during a search operation in Garigal area in Mamond tehsil of Bajaur tribal district.

The locals gathered and staged a protest sit-in at Umaray Chowk in Mamond and condemned the breach of sanctity of home.

Blocking the road for all kinds of vehicular traffic, the protesters alleged that people were being insulted in the name of so-called search operations.

They said that no one would be allowed to breach the sanctity of home in future. They demanded the government to order an impartial probe into the matter or else they would launch a protest movement.

Later, the road was opened after successful talks with the officials of district administration.