PESHAWAR: A retired bureaucrat Khushdil Khan of Ahmadabad passed away on Sunday at the age of 70. His funeral prayer was offered the same day and he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Karak. People belonging to various walks of life attended the last funeral rites of the deceased. Khushdil Khan served as chief secretary in 1997 and 2001. He retired as secretary Establishment.