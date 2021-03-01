Recovery of kidnapped employees demanded

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Scores of people on Sunday staged protest against alleged failure of the administration in recovery of two kidnapped employees of a non-governmental organisation.
Led by ex-member provincial assembly Sardar Fatahullah Khan Miankhel, the protesters blocked Dera-Tank road at Hathala sub-town for traffic for a few hours.
The demonstrators were also chanting slogans against the district administration of South Waziristan for its failure to recover the kidnapped persons.