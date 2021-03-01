close
Mon Mar 01, 2021
Prisoner passes away

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
March 1, 2021

SUKKUR: A prisoner, Ghulam Qadir, who was sentenced to seven years' imprisonment by the Sukkur Accountability Court in a corruption reference of Rs64.77 million died on Sunday due to a heart attack. Contractor Ghulam Qadir died while being shifted to a hospital. The body of Ghulam Qadir was handed over to his heirs after fulfiling legal proceedings.

