Taliban say foreign troops must leave by May 1

ISLAMABAD: The Taliban demanded Sunday that the United States and its foreign military allies leave Afghanistan by May 1, in line with a peace agreement the insurgent group signed with Washington a year ago, warning any attempt to change the path “is already doomed to failure.”

In a statement released to journalists and on its website marking the first anniversary of the February 2020 accord sealed in Doha, Qatar, the Taliban claimed they have fully adhered to, and remain committed to, the understanding aimed at ending two decades of Afghan war. According to international media reports, the Taliban called on Washington to honour its part of what the group described as a “historic” deal.

US President Joe Biden’s administration is currently reviewing the deal his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, sealed with the Afghan insurgency and deciding whether to pull the remaining 2,500 American soldiers from Afghanistan to close America’s longest war. Nato-led US allies have fewer than 10,000 troops left in the country.

The US review process has stemmed from widespread allegations the Taliban have not lived up to their commitments, including those of cutting ties with al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups that threaten the US and the security of its allies.

“The Doha agreement has created a practical framework for bringing peace and security to Afghanistan. If any other pathway is pursued as a replacement, then it is already doomed to failure,” the Taliban statement warned.

The Taliban said that Washington has committed itself in the agreement that within 14 months of signing, all US-led international forces and their non-diplomatic personnel, private contractors, advisers, trainers and service providers will withdraw from Afghanistan.

“In line with this agreement, a large part of foreign forces specifically American forces have withdrawn from our country, while the rest must also withdraw within the specified date,” the statement stressed.

The Taliban said Qatar and the United Nations Security Council, along with all other countries and international observers that attended the Doha signing ceremony, “have an obligation in the complete implementation of the agreement that must be fulfilled.” The insurgents, under the deal, agreed to stop attacking international forces in Afghanistan and to open direct peace talks with representatives of the US-backed Afghan government to try to negotiate a political settlement to the country’s long conflict.

Washington acknowledges the US military has not suffered any casualties since signing the Doha agreement. Before then, the Afghan military mission had claimed the lives of more than 2,400 American soldiers and injured thousands of others. The Taliban rejected terror link charges and allegations they have intensified the conflict as propaganda by some Afghan and “foreign actors” who the group said are attempting to disrupt the peace process.