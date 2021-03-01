Presidential reference: SC gives its opinion today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will today (Monday) announce its opinion on the presidential reference seeking its views about holding the upcoming Senate elections through the open ballot.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court — headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Yahya Afridi — will announce the reserved opinion in the open court.

The court the other day reserved its opinion after all the counsel had concluded their arguments and after rebuttal of Attorney General Khalid Javed.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed had observed that the court will give its opinion by interpreting the provisions of the Constitution.

“We have nothing to do with politics but are going to interpret the constitution,” the CJP had remarked.

According to the Supplementary Cause List, issued by the Supreme Court on Saturday, the five-member larger bench will announce its reserved opinion at 9am in the Courtroom No 1.