Navalny begins serving time for parole violation

MOSCOW: Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been transferred to a penal colony east of Moscow to serve a term for violating parole, a public commission that monitors detainees’ rights said on Sunday.

President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent opponent was sentenced this month to two-and-a-half years at a facility in the Vladimir region about 200 kilometres east of the capital. He was convicted of violating parole terms while in Germany recovering from a poisoning attack.

For several days, Navalny’s allies were unaware of his whereabouts, with the head of the Federal Prison Service saying Friday only that he had been transferred from a Moscow detention centre to a penal colony.