Sharjeel, Nabi lift Kings to 186-9 in HBL PSL

KARACHI: Sharjeel Khan (64) and Mohammad Nabi (57) hit excellent fifties to shepherd Karachi Kings to 186-9 against Lahore Qalandars in their fourth round fixture of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 here at National Stadium on Sunday night.

At one stage, Kings were reeling at 37-3, but Sharjeel and Nabi batted fluently, managing some superb shots to boost the total.

It was in the 12th over when David Wiese broke the stand when he got Sharjeel caught in the deep by Samit Patel.

Sharjeel, who reached his fifty off 34 balls, smacked six sixes and five fours in his 39-ball knock.

Sharjeel, dropped on eight by Sohail Akhtar off Shaheen, added 76 runs off 43 balls for the fourth wicket stand with Nabi.

Nabi, who completed his first fifty of this season off 30 balls, fell prey to Haris Rauf when he went for a big hit, but failed to time it well. It went up and Sohail Akhtar took an easy catch in the deep.

Nabi smashed three sixes and four fours in his 35-ball knock. Nabi shared a quick 45 for the fifth wicket association with Daniel Christian.

In the next over, David Wiese sent Imad Wasim (0) back for a first-ball duck, before Daniel Christian got run out by Shaheen Afridi after playing a superb knock of 27 off just 14 balls. The Australian hammered five fours in his rapid knock. Kings were 177-7 in 18 overs.

In the final over, Shaheen Afridi bowled Waqas Maqsood (12) and Mohammad Amir (0) inside three deliveries to restrict Kings to 186-9.