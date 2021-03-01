Economy put on right track: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Sardar Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar on Sunday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) only wants to protect its self-interests.Sardar Usman Buzdar, in a statement, said that economy is now put on the right track and Pakistan is making progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The CM criticised role of opposition and said that under current circumstances there is no place for politics of unrest. He further that opposition alliance is working on anti-national agenda as it does not want country to progress but on the other hand people support progress and prosperity. He urged opposition parties to come to senses and denounces negative politics in greater national interest.