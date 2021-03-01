ANP leader’s murder: Complete strike observed in Balochistan

Ag APP

QUETTA: Complete shutter down was observed on Sunday in the provincial metropolitan and other parts of Balochistan against the murder of ANP leader Asad Khan Achakzai.

All markets and shops remained closed as the police had found the body of Asad Achakzai from Nohsar area of Quetta. Asad Achakzai was abducted five months ago in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan. He was killed and his body was found from Nohser, Quetta.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Asad Nasir said that police arrested a man three days ago on charges of robbery. The vehicle of Awami National Party leader Asad Achakzai was recovered from the possession of the accused. According to police, the accused confessed to killing of Asad Achakzai during interrogation and dumping his body in an old well in Kali Nohsar area on the outskirts of Quetta.

SSP Asad Nasir said that police, administration, magistrate and Dr Kali were present in Nohsar but no body was found.

Later, according to local media reports, Asad Achakzai's body was recovered and verified by a magistrate. The body was later shifted to Civil Hospital. Wasim Baig, a spokesman for the Civil Hospital Quetta, said that Asad Achakzai's body had been taken to the Civil Hospital in Quetta where autopsy had been done. Asad Achakzai was abducted from the airport area of Quetta. He was cousin of Asghar Khan Achakzai, parliamentary leader of the Awami National Party in the Balochistan Assembly. Asad Achakzai's abduction sparked protests in various cities, including Quetta and the Pak-Afghan border region of Chaman.

Asghar Khan said that his party leader had gone missing five months ago and now his body was found.

ANP and traders have declared a strike against the assassination of Asad Achakzai.

Awami National Party leader Nazar Ali and Anjuman-e-Tajiran Balochistan president Abdul Rahim Kakar announced a full shutter down strike in Quetta on Sunday.

Asad Achakzai belonged to Chaman area. He was affiliated with an NGO. He later joined the Awami National Party.

After the 2018 general elections, he was appointed spokesperson for the Awami National Party.

Arbab Zahir Kasi, former president of the Awami National Party and head of the Kasi tribe, was also abducted from Quetta in 2013 and later recovered in 2014.

Political and social leaders have condemned the killing of Asad Achakzai.

ANP President Asfandyar Wali also said in a statement that the ANP strongly condemned the brutal killing of the Balochistan spokesman.

He further said that the protection of citizens is the responsibility of the state and the government of the day. Asad Khan Achakzai had been missing for several months.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer of Asad Khan Achakzai was held in absentia at Bacha Khan Markaz, Peshawar.

The funeral prayer was attended by Ghulam Ahmed Bailour, provincial secretary general, Sardar Hussain Babak, central finance secretary, Hidatullah Khan and other leaders and large number of workers.

Similarly, funeral prayers were also held in other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and merged districts.

The people demanded justice for the family of Asad Khan Achakzai and arrest of culprits involved in his murder.

Aawami National Party senior leader, Ghulam Ahmed Bailour demanded of Chief Justice to take notice of his murder and other missing persons and ordered inquiry into his murder.

ANP announced three-day mourning on the death of ANP spokesman for Balochistan Asad Khan Achakzai.