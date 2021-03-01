Punjab governor rules out any secret deal with PML-N

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that no secret deal is being done with the PML-N as members of Parliament will cast their votes according to their conscience.

He said they will contest the Senate elections on their own and not on Establishment. He said that Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will be victorious, adding that even after the Senate election, the opposition will not be able to do anything. He said that elections will be held in 2023.

Talking to the media after the inauguration of the exhibition at Royal Palm on Sunday, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the credit for the unopposed election of all senators in Punjab goes to all political parties, adding that it is good for the continuation of democracy. “As far as the contest between Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh is concerned, the members of the National Assembly from Punjab as well as the rest of the provinces will also cast their votes. PDM will also see the verdict on March 3,” he said.

Replying to a question about a secret deal with PML-N, governor Punjab said that there is no deal of any kind with anyone and nothing can be kept secret. “Everything will be done in accordance with the law and in front of the public. There shall be no compromise on the supremacy of law and order in the country,” he said.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that Pakistan Army is not supporting any political party. It is the army of 220 million Pakistanis and is completely neutral. As far as the establishment is concerned, PTI will contest the Senate elections on its own, he said. He maintained that the PTI and its allies will emerge victorious in the Senate elections. "I reiterate that the Armed Forces of Pakistan should not be dragged into politics and the institutions should be strengthened," he said.

In reply to another question, governor Punjab said that he has appointed the vice chancellors of all the universities of Punjab on merit, and if any vice chancellor does not ensure merit in his university, he will be held accountable. Degree related problems in universities have also been resolved, he added.

Replying to a question about his son Anas Sarwar becoming the head of the Scottish Labour Party, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said that this is a victory for Pakistan as well as of overseas Pakistanis. “Anas will strive to resolve the problems of overseas Pakistanis,” he said.