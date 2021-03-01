199 corona cases in twin cities

Rawalpindi: Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed no life from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours though the number of patients tested positive from the twin cities in a day, on Sunday is the highest after January 1 this year.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that as many as 199 new patients have been tested positive for the illness from the region in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 57,326.

To date, a total of 1,129 patients have died of COVID-19 from the twin cities. As many as 153 new patients have been reported from the federal capital in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 44,259 of which 41,995 have recovered while 496 have lost their lives due to the illness. After addition of 52 more active cases to the existing pool of active cases from ICT, the number has jumped to 1,768 on Sunday.