Child dies on road in Toba

TOBA TEK SINGH: An eight-year-old boy was crushed to death in an accident at Gojra on Sunday. Faisal Nazir of Taki Mohallah was on his way when a vehicle crushed him to death on the Gojra-Toba Road. Police have registered a case.

TALENT HUNT PROGRAMME: The Punjab Council of the Arts Faisalabad in collaboration with the Punjab Ministry of Information and Culture will hold a two-day talent hunt programme at government postgraduate colleges on April 3 and 4. A press release said that the district administration had made arrangements for holding various competitions.