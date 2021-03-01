Child dies on road in Toba

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: An eight-year-old boy was crushed to death in an accident at Gojra on Sunday. Faisal Nazir of Taki Mohallah was on his way when a vehicle crushed him to death on the Gojra-Toba Road. Police have registered a case.
TALENT HUNT PROGRAMME: The Punjab Council of the Arts Faisalabad in collaboration with the Punjab Ministry of Information and Culture will hold a two-day talent hunt programme at government postgraduate colleges on April 3 and 4. A press release said that the district administration had made arrangements for holding various competitions.