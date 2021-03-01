close
Mon Mar 01, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 1, 2021

Child dies on road in Toba

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 1, 2021

TOBA TEK SINGH: An eight-year-old boy was crushed to death in an accident at Gojra on Sunday. Faisal Nazir of Taki Mohallah was on his way when a vehicle crushed him to death on the Gojra-Toba Road. Police have registered a case.

TALENT HUNT PROGRAMME: The Punjab Council of the Arts Faisalabad in collaboration with the Punjab Ministry of Information and Culture will hold a two-day talent hunt programme at government postgraduate colleges on April 3 and 4. A press release said that the district administration had made arrangements for holding various competitions.

Latest News

More From Pakistan