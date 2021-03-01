close
Mon Mar 01, 2021
March 1, 2021

PML-N flays govt

Lahore

LAHORE:PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said the people in the country are crying due to inflation. In a statement here on Sunday, she said if the PTI considered the ECP an independent institution, why it was challenging its authority? She alleged that the govt was involved in corruption but NAB or FIA was not taking action against them.

