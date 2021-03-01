PML-N flays govt

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said the people in the country are crying due to inflation. In a statement here on Sunday, she said if the PTI considered the ECP an independent institution, why it was challenging its authority? She alleged that the govt was involved in corruption but NAB or FIA was not taking action against them.