Cycling contest

LAHORE:Cycling event was organised here Sunday on Main Boulevard, Liberty, by Commissioner Lahore office with the help of MCL and Urban innovation. Commissioner Lahore was the chief guest of the event.

Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman said the event aimed to sensitise people about smog and create a spirit to use cycles instead of other vehicles. He also peddled his cycle and completed 6km route.

More than 500 professional and more than 200 amateur participated in the event. Facility of rental bicycle was also provided. Whole route from Liberty Chowk to Siddique Trade Centre and Liberty was closed for cycling competitions. Commissioner Lahore distributed cycles and trophies among winners.