PML-Q leaders discuss political situation

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Q Senior Vice-President Chaudhry Saleem Baryar called on newly-elected Senator Kamil Ali Agha and discussed the political situation and national issues with him.

Saleem Baryar congratulated Kamil Ali Agha on his election as senator. Kamil Ali Agha said his unopposed election to Senate was possible due to the efforts of Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. The leadership of PML-Q created an atmosphere of understanding so that the possible horse trading was blocked.

He said that as in the past, he would play his active role as the party's representative on the Senate floor. Saleem Baryar said that the efforts of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi with reference to the Senate election were commendable. It is hoped that the Senate elections in the other provinces and the Center too would be completed smoothly, he said.