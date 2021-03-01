Kite twine injures youth

LAHORE:A youth was injured by a stray kite string in the Shahdara area on Sunday. The injured Zeeshan was on his way to home on a bike when left side of his face and upper lip were injured by a stray kite string in the Shahdara area. The injured was shifted to hospital.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar took notice of the incident. He directed the DIG operations to take action against the SHO concerned.Meanwhile, Lahore police registered 527 cases and arrested 551 persons on violation of ban on kite flying in the current year, according to a police spokesperson.

Police seized more than 8,967 kites and 671 kite string rolls from their possession, added the spokesman said. Dolphin Squad, PRU: Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) showed immediate response to the all 318 calls received on helpline 15 during the last week.

Dolphin and PRU helped three persons on different roads and checked 274,000 motorbikes, 2,091 other vehicles and 278,000 persons. Around 4,677 motorbikes and 11 vehicles were impounded and 287 persons were arrested due to incomplete documents. Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested eight persons on charges of doing wheelie, fireworks and kite flying.