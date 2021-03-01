BN Polo overpower Diamond Paints in thrilling title fight

LAHORE: BN Polo overpowered Diamond Paints by 6-5 in a thrilling title fight held here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

Juan Maria Ruiz turned the tide with a winning performance. He contributed a classic hat-trick, while Eulogio Celestino and Raja Mikail Sami scored two goals and one, respectively. For Diamond Paints, Raul Laplacette cracked a quartet while Mir Huzaifa Ahmed scored one.

BN Polo started the final with a field goal to take 1-0 lead in the first chukker. Diamond Paints made a tremendous comeback in the second chukker by thrashing two back-to-back goals to earn 2-1 lead.

Both the sides played well in the third chukker and managed to convert a brace each, with Diamond Paints enjoying a narrow 4-3 lead.

Diamond Paints converted one more goal in the beginning of the fourth chukker to enhance their lead to 5-3. BN bounced back in great style and slammed two back-to-back to goals to draw the score at 5-all.