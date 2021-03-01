BN Polo overpower Diamond Paints in thrilling title fight

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: BN Polo overpowered Diamond Paints by 6-5 in a thrilling title fight held here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.
Juan Maria Ruiz turned the tide with a winning performance. He contributed a classic hat-trick, while Eulogio Celestino and Raja Mikail Sami scored two goals and one, respectively. For Diamond Paints, Raul Laplacette cracked a quartet while Mir Huzaifa Ahmed scored one.
BN Polo started the final with a field goal to take 1-0 lead in the first chukker. Diamond Paints made a tremendous comeback in the second chukker by thrashing two back-to-back goals to earn 2-1 lead.
Both the sides played well in the third chukker and managed to convert a brace each, with Diamond Paints enjoying a narrow 4-3 lead.
Diamond Paints converted one more goal in the beginning of the fourth chukker to enhance their lead to 5-3. BN bounced back in great style and slammed two back-to-back to goals to draw the score at 5-all.