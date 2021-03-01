Saim Shazli wins Sindh Amateur Golf title

KARACHI: The big-hitting Saim Shazli on Sunday added another feather to his cap when he won the amateur title of the 20th Sindh Amateur Golf Championship here at the Karachi Golf Club.

Saim, who won the CAS Amateur title earlier this season, carded a steady final round score of 74 to win the title by two strokes.

It was series of steady rounds from the burly Saim that helped him win the coveted trophy ahead of the duo of Yashal Shah and Arsalan Shikoh. Saim, who had scores of 75, 73, 74, finished with a three-day aggregate of 222.

Yashal carded 73 in the final round following scores of 79 and 72 to finish as the runner-up. Arsalan carded 76 in the final round. Both Yashal and Arsalan finished with similar aggregates of 224 with the former taking second place on the basis of a better last day score. In fourth place was overnight leader Hamza Shikoh (225) while his elder brother Omar Shikoh finished at 226. Saad Habib (230) won the net title ahead of Zunair Khan and was followed by national amateur champion Omar Khalid, who carded 74 in the final round.

Khurram Khan was crowned Sindh senior champion winning the title with a gross score of 150 (73 and 77). He won by eight strokes. In second place was Khalid J Siddiqui while Azhar Abbas finished as second runner-up (gross). Asad I A Khan was winner in the seniors (net) category while Zillay Nawab was the runner-up.

In the ladies category, Daniya Syed recorded an emphatic victory as she carded a final round score of 75 to win the Sindh ladies title by a big margin of six strokes. Aania Farooq was runner-up. Naghmana Atif was winner in the net category while Nida Arfeen was runner-up.

Maj Rizwan Farooq won the veterans (gross) title while Rehan Mirza was the runner-up. Group Captain Aftab A Khan was winner (net) while Zaheer A Chaudhry was the runner-up. Asghar Ali won the Super Veterans title while Captain M Saleem was the runner-up. Hamza Satti won the juniors (gross) title while the net prize was claimed by Ayyan Ali.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony. He announced plans to revive the Sindh Governor’s Cup and added that he would want the tournament to be the biggest golf event in Pakistan. He urged Sindh Golf Association (SGA) to make plans for the revival of the tournament in the near future carrying a purse of “ten million rupees”.