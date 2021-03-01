NY governor bows to outside probe of abuse claims

WASHINGTON: Under mounting US political pressure, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo agreed on Sunday to allow an independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations against him by two former aides.

Cuomo faced a rising storm of criticism on Sunday, including from several fellow Democrats, after former aide Charlotte Bennett told The New York Times the governor sexually harassed her in 2020. That came just four days after ex-aide Lindsey Boylan described unwanted physical contact from Cuomo.

A senator, a congresswoman and a presidential spokeswoman, all Democrats, on Sunday demanded an independent inquiry -- not led by someone named by Cuomo. Hours later, Cuomo’s special counsel Beth Garvey issued a statement saying that in order “to avoid even the perception of a lack of independence or inference of politics,” the governor had asked state attorney general Letitia James and New York’s chief judge Janet DiFiore to “jointly select an independent and qualified lawyer in private practice without political affiliation to conduct a thorough review of the matter and issue a public report.” Cuomo, who denies any wrongdoing, had earlier chosen former federal judge Barbara Jones to lead a probe.