Water cannon, tear gas at protest outside Thai PM’s residence

BANGKOK: Police used water cannon and tear gas against pro-democracy protesters in Bangkok on Sunday, outside a military barracks containing the Thai prime minister’s residence.

A youth-led protest movement calling for the resignation of Prayut Chan-O-Cha’s government has lost steam in recent months following a second wave of coronavirus infections in the country.

But the recent detention of four prominent protest leaders on royal defamation charges has given it a shot in the arm. The four are among 58 protesters facing lese majeste charges and the prospect of up to 15 years in jail per charge if convicted of insulting the monarchy.

An estimated 2,000 demonstrators marched from the major Bangkok intersection Victory Monument on Sunday to a nearby military barracks where Prayut lives. Among the protesters were scores of Myanmar migrant workers rallying against the coup that ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in the neighbouring country at the start of February.

Some Thai protesters marched wearing hard hats and carried red flags. They later pushed through shipping containers and barbed-wire barricades leading to a confrontation with riot police guarding the entrance of the barracks.