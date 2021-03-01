40 suspects held in Lakki operation

LAKKI MARWAT: About 40 suspects, including a notorious criminal, were arrested during a search and strike operation in different areas in the district on Sunday, police said.

They said that the police along with the personnel of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), led by SP CTD Yousuf Khan, conducted separate operations in Isakkhel, Langarkhel, Shah Hassan Khel, Wanda Mir, Nawarkhel, Ahmadkhel and Katakhel. Also, the Naurang Police, headed by DSP Naurnag, Iqbal Khan Mohmand, along with heavy contingent of police from Naurang, Tajori, Gambila and Dadiwala Police Stations, conducted raids on the hideouts of criminals in Nar Quli Khan, Tup Takhtikhel and Nar Akbar Sarkori.

The officials said 40 suspects, including a notorious criminal, were arrested during the operations. The arms and ammunition including three Kalashnikovs, six guns, two pistols and ammunition were also recovered, they added.