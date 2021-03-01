10 countries will have new Pak envoys

ISLAMABAD: In a significant reshuffle, the federal government has nominated new envoys to 10 important world capitals. The countries include Turkey, Australia, Spain, Canada, Djibouti, Switzerland, Portugal, Thailand, Iraq, and the Netherlands.

Islamabad has not designated new ambassador for France as the embassy in Paris has been without an envoy for about a year after Moinul Haq’s transfer to Beijing as the ambassador for China.

Aasim Iftikhar Ahmad, the outgoing ambassador from Thailand, who has been given promotion to grade 21, has been tipped for a posting in any European country without assigning a specific capital. The formal approval is in the process, and the consent of the host country is being sought for all ambassadors/ high commissioners.

Thirteen officers of the Foreign Office have been promoted to grade 21, and 15 to grade 20. Additional Foreign Secretary for Americas Syed Faisal Niaz Tirmazi has been promoted to grade 21 while Pakistan’s ambassador in Netherlands Shujaat Ali Rathore has been elevated to grade 21 and transferred to Canada where grade 22 high commissioner Raza Bashir Tarar has been moved to the headquarters in Islamabad. Spokesman for Foreign Office Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry, with promotion to grade-21, has been designated as high commissioner for Australia.

Diplomatic sources told The News that Amjad Ahmad Ali has been appointed ambassador to Iraq, Ahmad Nasim Warraich to Portugal, and Aamir Shaukat to Switzerland. Shahid Ali Sehar has been appointed as ambassador to Djibouti and he has been given grade 20 as well after promotion.

Pakistan’s high commissioner in Australia Babar Amin will be country’s new ambassador for Turkey from where Syrus Sajjad Qazi will be posted at headquarters. Sources said Dr Israr Hussain, Amir Khurram Rathore, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Ms Rahim Hayat Qureshi, Ali Javed, Syed Ahsan Raza Shah, Nabil Muneer, Ms Saqlain Syeda, Shafqat Ali Khan and Sajid Balal of the Foreign Service have been promoted to grade 21 from 20.

Zaman Mehdi, Asim Ali Khan, Mirza Salman Babar Baig, Ahmad Anwarzaie, Khalil Ahmad Bajwah, Faisal Aziz Ahmad, Muhammad Hasan Wazir, Shahid Ali Seharr, Salman Akhtar, Muhammad Usman Iqbal Jadoon, Ms Farhat Ayesha, Siraj Ahmad Khan, Ms Aqsa Nawaz, Murad Basir and Saaqib Rauf have been given grade 20 after elevation from the previous grade.