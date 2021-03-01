Three injured in sewerage line blast in Orangi Town

Three people were injured on Sunday after a choked sewerage line exploded in the Orangi Town neighbourhood of Karachi, causing panic among the people of the area.

Following the blast, ambulances from different welfare organisations reached the site of the incident and transported the casualties to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The injured persons were identified as Irshad, 50, Jamil, 50, and Aslam, 45.

Police also arrived on the scene to conduct their investigation. They said that the explosion took place due to gas stuck in a sewerage line under the footpath, adding that the blast was so powerful that the walls of the shops located along the footpath had developed cracks.