Two gang members arrested for police constable’s murder

The Sindh Rangers have arrested two members of a dacoit gang over the murder of a policeman in Karachi, said the spokesperson for the paramilitary force in a press release issued on Sunday.

The spokesperson said that the Rangers, in collaboration with the police, arrested the two men believed to be involved in the murder of police constable Sheraz, adding that the suspects have been identified as Javed Ali and Shan.

The suspects, along with Abid, alias Chura, and Faizullah, alias Sir, had planned to murder the police constable, and on February 18, the suspects phoned the cop and called him to Pakhtun Chowk in the Metroville area, where they shot him dead, added the spokesperson.

Following the murder, a special team of Rangers was formed to investigate the case, and they used technical assistance to arrest the masterminds of the crime. Raids are being carried out to arrest their accomplices.

The Rangers also claimed to have seized arms and ammunition from the possession of the arrested suspects. The spokesperson said that the suspects had admitted their involvement in several robberies, which included looting Rs2.8 million from SITE Area and Rs20,000 from a barber shop in Mominabad.

The spokesperson said that the suspects had also looted cash from the owner and manager of Madni Industries, adding that the arrested men were handed over to the police for

further action.