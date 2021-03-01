Desperate for a turnaround, Gladiators face United today

The image shows the logos Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United.

KARACHI: Having lost all their initial three matches the 2019 champions Quetta Gladiators will be desperately looking to pull off their first win when they face two-time champions Islamabad United in their crucial game of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 here at National Stadium on Monday (today).

The game starts at 7pm.

Quetta, who have been reinforced with the induction of Faf du Plessis and Dale Steyn, missed a golden opportunity to notch their first win when they lost to Peshawar Zalmi in a crunch game the other day which finished off the third ball of the final over.

Toss has played a vital role, with all the outings having been won by the outfits batting second.

Quetta have shown resolve in their batting so far with Sarfraz leading from the front as he is in sublime touch.

After losing to Kings by seven wickets, Quetta were outclassed by Lahore Qalandars by nine wickets in a one-sided show.

Quett will need to bring improvement in their bowling and fast bowlers in particular will have to keep tight line and length, which is the only way to unsettle the oppositions.

So far, except Hasnain Gladiators’ pace battery has remained off colour. Gladiators coach Moin Khan the other day blamed dew for his pacemen’s problems.

United, meanwhile, following back-to-back wins over Multan and Karachi Kings were humiliated by Zalmi Saturday night. United’s batting completely collapsed, folding for only 118, the lowest total of the event so far. It was also the third lowest total from United in the PSL history.

Alex Hales is the only batsman in the United’s top order who has been performing. But 40 plus will not work. Hales knows that his team’s top order is struggling and he needs to play until the end which is the only way to lift the team.

They will need to play Iftikhar a bit up in the order as he is in good touch but needs some time to create a solid knock, which he did the other day with a match-winning unbeaten 49 against Kings. English all-rounder Lewis Gregory’s inclusion in United’s line-up is also very important for Monday’s game.