BD police fire rubber bullets at opposition protesters

DHAKA: Dozens were injured on Sunday as Bangladeshi police fired rubber bullets and tear gas in a third day of protests sparked by the death of a prominent writer and government critic in jail.

Mushtaq Ahmed, 53, collapsed in a high-security prison and died late on Thursday, 10 months after being arrested under a “digital security” law that critics say is being used to silence dissent in the country of 168 million people.

Live footage on Sunday from local television station Channel 24 showed a road and footpath in front of the National Press Club — a favourite protest site in Dhaka — turning into a battleground as police beat protesters with batons to disperse them.

Student activists from the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) hurled rocks and attacked officers with bamboo and plastic pipes, prompting police to retaliate by “firing rubber bullets and tear gas”, Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka police Sazzadur Rahman told AFP.

“They did not take any permission (for the protests),” he added, defending the police’s move to clear the protesters. S.M. Shamim, a police spokesman, said at least nine BNP activists were arrested, including several outside the city’s main hospital, over charges of “assaulting police”.

“At least eight policemen were injured,” he told AFP. BNP spokesman Rizvi Ahmed said about 30 party activists, including a senior leader, were injured in the clashes. Ahmed said more than 500 protesters had gathered at the press club, trying to form a human chain. He defended the party not having sought permission for the protests at the National Press Club, saying that historically no clearance was needed to hold rallies there.