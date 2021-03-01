close
Mon Mar 01, 2021
March 1, 2021

Hasty decision?

Newspost

 
March 1, 2021

The education minister has announced all schools to resume five-day classes from today (March 1). In our country, it is really difficult to analyse the present coronavirus situation. On one hand, the number of cases is rising steadily. On the other hand, the government has announced to lift all restrictions. The second wave of the virus proved to be quite lethal and claimed so many lives. The authorities had imposed restrictions to keep the situation under control. The sudden announcement of the education minister has raised so many questions. Has the country succeeded in reducing the number of Covid-19 cases?

Warda Hafeez

Karachi

