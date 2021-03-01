The present government is committed to provide five million houses to people with relatively weaker financial background within five years. A couple of years ago, it launched the affordable housing scheme that attracted a large number of people who deposited forms in designated banks. However, so far, the applicants who apply for a house loan didn’t receive any response. Also, the scheme is unaffordable for the middle-class as its terms and conditions regarding loan repayment are quite touch. On the other hand, banks offer house loans at the interest rate of 11 percent, which is quite high. If the government is committed to provide affordable housing options to citizens, it should work towards reducing the rate of interest on house loans. It shouldn’t charge more than five percent interest on house loans. Why has the PTI launched a scheme which is not affordable for a large number of people?

There is a dire need to revisit the scheme and revives its terms and conditions to bring it within the reach of the people. If the government fails to do so, the scheme will be a complete failure. It is also sad to note that during the last two years, the PTI-led government failed to fulfil its promises it made during its election campaigns.

Shakir H Shamim

Islamabad