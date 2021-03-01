close
Mon Mar 01, 2021
March 1, 2021

Dangerously calm

Newspost

 
March 1, 2021

In Pakistan, people in large numbers are either attending weddings and political rallies or going to markets without following SOPs. Only a few people observe SOPs – wearing face masks, maintaining a six-foot distance, using hand sanitizers, etc.

It is really amazing that people are nonchalant about the potential threats of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Majyd Aziz

Karachi

