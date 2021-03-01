Dangerously calm

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
In Pakistan, people in large numbers are either attending weddings and political rallies or going to markets without following SOPs. Only a few people observe SOPs – wearing face masks, maintaining a six-foot distance, using hand sanitizers, etc.
It is really amazing that people are nonchalant about the potential threats of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Majyd Aziz
Karachi