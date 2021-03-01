Saving our planet

On June 5, the UN will celebrate World Environment Day. This day is celebrated to create awareness about the importance of protecting the environment. Pakistan will host World Environment Day 2021 in partnership with the UN Environment Programme (UNEP). The programme’s theme for this year is ‘ecosystem restoration’ which will focus on resetting the country’s relation with nature. The programme will also mark the formal launch of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration 2021–2030.

There is a dire need to prevent, halt and reverse the degradation of ecosystems across the world. The government of Pakistan – in one of the world’s most ambitious afforestation efforts – also plans to expand and restore the country’s forests through the ‘10 billion tree Tsunami’ programme. The country has launched the ecosystem restoration fund to support nature-based solution to climate change.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar