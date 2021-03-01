Petrol prices to remain unchanged in March

ISLAMABAD: The prices of petroleum products will remain the same for the month of March, according to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s aide on political communication Shahbaz Gill.

Gill, in a post on Twitter, said the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority had recommended an increase of Rs6-7 per litre but PM Imran Khan turned it down, Geo News reported. “The government has made no increase in the prices of petroleum products,” he said, also attaching the summary that had been forwarded to the Premier by the Finance Division for approval.

The summary showed that an increase of Rs6.22 had been recommended for Petrol, of Rs6.82 for High Speed Diesel, of Rs6.37 for Kerosene and of Rs5.78 for Light Diesel Oil. The prices had been based on the notified petroleum levy and standard sales tax @ 17 per cent.