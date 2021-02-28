Senators’ unopposed election: Maryam says had better not to say anything

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday that it had better for her not to comment on the unopposed elections of the Senators from Punjab.

She preferred to avoid the journalist question on the issue.

Maryam Nawaz was unaware of the unopposed election of the PML-N Senators from Punjab, well-informed sources said.

Once again two groups have surfaced within the PML-N as sources have claimed that Maryam was not aware of the unopposed election of the party candidates contesting Senate polls from Punjab.