World Cancer Day marked

PESHAWAR: A gathering was held at the Rehman Medical Institute to mark the World Cancer Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sher Mohammad Khan said that the World Cancer Day was observed in February to create awareness about this disease so that measures could be taken for its prevention, early detection and treatment. He said that one third of this disease can be prevented.

Regarding early detection, he mentioned a research study, which he and his colleagues conducted more than 20 years ago in IRNUM and found out that breast cancer was the commonest malignancy in female patients.

“The same is in the Western countries but in our patients majority were in advanced stages because of lack of education, poverty and lack of healthcare facilities,” he added. He said that effective treatments were available as a result of the hard work and research of the scientists in the West.

Dr Sher Mohammad Khan said that the majority of cancer patients these days came from developing and economically poor countries. He underlined the need for setting priorities right by concentrating on education, health, poverty alleviation, progress and prosperity.