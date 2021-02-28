Christian leader, former envoy get honorary doctorate degrees

LONDON: Veteran British Pakistani human rights activist and scholar Dr James Shera and Pakistan’s former high commissioner to the United Kingdom Nafees Zakaria have received honorary doctorate degrees in Arts and Letters from Forman Christian College in acknowledgment of their services for Pakistan.

The well-known Pakistani Christian leader and the former senior diplomat were both awarded the degrees at an event on Saturday during which 876 students graduated.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, governor of the Punjab, was the chief guest at the ceremony. The ceremony commenced with opening remarks of Dr. Nayer Fardows, registrar, followed by recitation of Holy Quran and reading from the Holy Bible.